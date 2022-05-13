Home4kAntoine Fuqua’s Infinite On 4k Blu-ray Disc Reviewed
Antoine Fuqua's Infinite On 4k Blu-ray Disc Reviewed

Infinite Evan McCauley Mark Wahlberg 1920pxAntoine Fuqua’s 2021 sci-fi action film Infinite was released on the streaming service Paramount+ in the summer of 2021, a year after it was supposed to debut in theaters but was postponed (twice) due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The movie stars Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Sophie Cookson, written by Ian Shorr based on the novel “The Reincarnationist Papers” by D. Eric Maikranz.

This is a seemingly expensive film (budget numbers are hard to find) that did not receive favorable critic reviews. While there are some memorable scenes and decent action, the plot falls apart (as if it was ever put together) and relies on too many rehashed concepts from other films such as The Matrix to rack up the minutes.

Still though, if you can get your hands on a 4k disc or have a Paramount+ subscription there are some entertaining action scenes that look great on a 4k screen with HDR, and some good audio moments that will keep you engaged with a Dolby Atmos or multiple speaker system. Read the full 4k Blu-ray review of Infinite.

