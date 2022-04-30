Blacklight Release Dates on Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD



Blacklight (2022) starring Liam Neeson releases to Digital formats on April 19 followed by Blu-ray and DVD on May 3, 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc, the film is presented in 1080p video resolution at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus features Backlight: Behind the Scenes and Shooting Backlight. The 2-disc Blu-ray combo edition from SDS includes a DVD and Digital Copy.

Blacklight on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $34.99), on DVD $19.99 (List: $29.99), and Digital $19.99. Buy on Amazon





