Watch These Movies On HBO Max Before They Expire On April 30

HBO movies leaving April 2022 gridThe following films are leaving HBO Max on Saturday, April 30. Be sure to catch them before they go! Titles leaving the streaming service ($9.99-$14.99 per mo.) include six Rocky movies, two Fast & Furious titles, and six Resident Evil franchise films that can be binge-watched over the next couple of nights!

Movies Leaving HBO Max April 30, 2022

  • 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • A Good Day to Die Hard
  • A Time To Kill
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Black Dynamite
  • Bloodsport
  • Cake
  • Clash of the Titans
  • Executive Decision
  • Freejack
  • Getting Even With Dad
  • Graffiti Bridge
  • Hitman
  • Little Nicky
  • Punch-Drunk Love
  • Purple Rain
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse
  • Resident Evil: Damnation
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
  • Rocky
  • Rocky Balboa
  • Rocky II
  • Rocky III
  • Rocky IV
  • Rocky V
  • Showtime
  • Snakes on a Plane
  • The Bodyguard
  • The Brady Bunch Movie
  • The End
  • The Fast and the Furious
  • The Iron Giant
  • The Lego Movie
  • The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
  • The Mask
  • The Perfect Man
  • The Polar Express
  • The Pope of Greenwich Village
  • The Poseidon Adventure
  • The Presidio
  • The Professional
  • The Seeker: The Dark in Rising
  • The Transporter
  • The Tuxedo
  • Training Day
  • Two Weeks Notice
  • U.S. Marshals
  • Under the Cherry Moon
  • Unleashed
  • Varsity Blues
  • Witness
  • Yes Man

