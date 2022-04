The NBA Conference semifinals are just about all set after the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers advanced last night in the First Round playoffs.

The Conference Semifinals begin on Sunday, May 1 with the 3rd seed Milwaukee Bucks visiting the 2nd seed Boston Celtics at 1 pm Eastern Time on ABC.

Don’t forget to tune into the HD broadcasts of the games that can be found on ABC, ESPN, and TNT. (Click on the network for a channel guide.)

NBA Conference Semifinals Schedule & Channels

EASTERN CONFERENCE

• Game 1: Milwaukee vs. Boston | Sunday, May 1 | 1 ET | ABC

• Game 2: Milwaukee vs. Boston | Tuesday, May 3 | TBD | TNT

• Game 3: Boston vs. Milwaukee | Saturday, May 7 | TBD | ABC

• Game 4: Boston vs. Milwaukee | Monday, May 9 | TBD | TNT

• Game 5*: Milwaukee vs. Boston | Wednesday, May 11 | TBD | TNT

• Game 6*: Boston vs. Milwaukee | Friday, May 13 | TBD | ESPN

• Game 7*: Milwaukee vs. Boston | Sunday, May 15 | TBD | Network TBD

* = if necessary



• Game 1: Philadelphia vs. Miami | Monday, May 2 | 7:30 ET | TNT

• Game 2: Philadelphia vs. Miami | Wednesday, May 4 | 7:30 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Miami vs. Philadelphia | Friday, May 6 | 7 ET | ESPN

• Game 4: Miami vs. Philadelphia | Sunday, May 8 | 8 ET | TNT

• Game 5*: Philadelphia vs. Miami | Tuesday, May 10 | TBD | TNT

• Game 6*: Miami vs. Philadelphia | Thursday, May 12 | TBD | ESPN

• Game 7*: Philadelphia vs. Miami | Sunday, May 15 | TBD | Network TBD

* = if necessary



WESTERN CONFERENCE

• Game 1: Sunday, May 1 or Tuesday, May 3 | TBD

• Game 2: TBD

• Game 3: TBD

• Game 4: TBD

• Game 5*: TBD

• Game 6*: TBD

• Game 7*: TBD

* = if necessary



• Game 1: Dallas vs. Phoenix | Monday, May 2 | 10 ET | TNT

• Game 2: Dallas vs. Phoenix | Wednesday, May 4 | 10 ET | TNT

• Game 3: Phoenix vs. Dallas | Friday, May 6 | 9:30 ET | ESPN

• Game 4: Phoenix vs. Dallas | Sunday, May 8 | 3:30 ET | ESPN

• Game 5*: Dallas vs. Phoenix | Tuesday, May 10 | TBD | TNT

• Game 6*: Phoenix vs. Dallas | Thursday, May 12 | TBD | ESPN

• Game 7*: Dallas vs. Phoenix | Sunday, May 15 | TBD | Network TBD

* = if necessary