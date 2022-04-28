Crackle: New Movies & Series Arriving In May

Crackle has announced new TV series and movies arriving in May. New content includes the exclusive Crackle Original Feature Film Blast on May 1, as well as BBC’s Sherlock (May 1), Senior Moment (May 5), and In The Vault Season 1 (May 19). The series and movies stream free with commercial interruptions.
Crackle New TV Series May, 2022
- Alf
- Britain’s Best Drives
- Ghost Story/Circle of Fear
- High Society: The Cannabis Café
- Jo Frost on Killer Kids
- Joanna Lumley’s Britain
- Like Father Like Son
- Police: Hour of Duty
- Police: Suspect No. 1
- Salvage 1
- Serial Swindlers
- The Accused
- The Rookies
- Women of the House
Crackle New Movies in May, 2022
- 35 And Ticking
- A Christmas Blessing
- AM Radio
- Amour Fou
- Ancient Voices: Stonehenge
- Arthur: King of the Britons
- Autobiography: Mike Tyson
- BBC Electric Proms: 2009: Robbie Williams
- Becoming Princess Diana
- Biblical Prophecy of John
- Billy Martin: The Man, The Myth, The Manager
- Bone Daddy
- Brotherhood of Blades
- Cambridge Footlights Revue: 1982
- Chandler Christmas Getaway
- Charles & Diana: 1983
- Chasing the Dragon
- Churchill: Winning the War, Losing the Peace
- Creature From The Haunted Sea
- Dame Edna: Live at the Palace
- David Beckham: For the Love of the Game
- Dead Heist
- Decameron Nights
- Diana: Conspiracy Theories
- Diana: Legacy of a Princess
- Diana: Life in Fashion
- Diana: The People’s Princess
- Diana: The Royal Truth
- Dressed to Kill
- Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know
- Elton John: Uncensored
- Fabulous Dorseys
- Flood: A River’s Rampage
- Frankie and Hazel
- French and Saunders: 300 Years of French and Saunders
- Go Johnny Go
- Gundala
- Harry & Meghan: The Next Step
- Harry & Meghan: The Price of Freedom
- Harry & Meghan: The Revelations
- Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding
- Harry & Meghan: Two Became Three
- Harry & Meghan: Your Royal Invitation
- Harry and Meghan: A Windsor Wedding
- Harry Styles Live in Manchester
- High Rollers
- If You Really Love Me
- In The Line of Duty
- It Was 50 Years Ago Today
- Jackie OK
- Jiang Ziya
- Jungle Book
- Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor
- Kill Zone 2
- Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen
- Little Big Soldier
- Little Princess
- Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs
- Love Affair
- Master Z – The IP Man Legacy
- Meghan Markle: Changing Traditions
- Meghan Markle: From Hollywood to Windsor
- Mo Farah: Race of His Life
- Ne Zha
- Not Just Another Affair
- Pinocchio 3000
- Police Story: Lockdown
- Prince Harry: A New Kind of Royal
- Prince Philip: A Lifetime of Duty
- Princess Diana: The Quiet Revolution
- Public Cowboy
- Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip: Love, Marriage & Country
- Queen Elizabeth II: Above All Else
- Queen Elizabeth II: The Unlikely Queen
- Railroad Tigers
- Rainbow
- Rampant
- Sam Smith Live in London
- Scared to Death
- Secret of the Mona Lisa
- Shadow
- Shaolin
- Sister Wendy’s Pains of Glass
- Something Like A Business
- Strange Love of Martha Ivers
- T-34
- The Assassin
- The Clearing
- The Dempsey Sisters
- The Diana Conspiracy: What Happened in Paris?
- The Diana Story: Part I: The Young Princess
- The Diana Story: Part II: Broken Hearts
- The Diana Story: Part III: Legacy of Love
- The Endless
- The English Royal Family
- The Familymoon
- The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil
- The Great American Traffic Jam
- The Ideal Husband
- The Last Days of Princess Diana
- The Little Shop of Horrors
- The Mayflower Madam
- The Outlaw
- The Tillman Story
- The Timber
- The Truth About Emanuel
- The Ultimate Baseball Memorabilia
- The Villainess
- The White King
- They Made Me a Criminal
- Tidal Wave: No Escape
- Timewatch: Young Victoria
- Titanic and Me
- Topper
- Topper Returns (B&W)
- Welcome to Mayfair
- William & Kate: The Journey, Part 1
- William & Kate: The Journey, Part 2
- William & Kate: The Journey, Part 3
- William & Kate: The Journey, Part 4
- William and Harry: Brothers in Arms
- Wolf Warrior
- Wolf Warrior 2