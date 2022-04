Crackle: New Movies & Series Arriving In May

Crackle has announced new TV series and movies arriving in May. New content includes the exclusive Crackle Original Feature Film Blast on May 1, as well as BBC’s Sherlock (May 1), Senior Moment (May 5), and In The Vault Season 1 (May 19). The series and movies stream free with commercial interruptions.

Crackle New TV Series May, 2022

Alf

Britain’s Best Drives

Ghost Story/Circle of Fear

High Society: The Cannabis Café

Jo Frost on Killer Kids

Joanna Lumley’s Britain

Like Father Like Son

Police: Hour of Duty

Police: Suspect No. 1

Salvage 1

Serial Swindlers

The Accused

The Rookies

Women of the House

Crackle New Movies in May, 2022