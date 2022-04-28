Crackle: New Movies & Series Arriving In May

Crackle has announced new TV series and movies arriving in May. New content includes the exclusive Crackle Original Feature Film Blast on May 1, as well as BBC’s Sherlock (May 1), Senior Moment (May 5), and In The Vault Season 1 (May 19). The series and movies stream free with commercial interruptions.

Women of the House

The Rookies

The Accused

Police: Suspect No. 1

Police: Hour of Duty

Like Father Like Son

Jo Frost on Killer Kids

High Society: The Cannabis Café

Ghost Story/Circle of Fear

Britain’s Best Drives

35 And Ticking

A Christmas Blessing

AM Radio

Amour Fou

Ancient Voices: Stonehenge

Arthur: King of the Britons

Autobiography: Mike Tyson

BBC Electric Proms: 2009: Robbie Williams

Becoming Princess Diana

Biblical Prophecy of John

Billy Martin: The Man, The Myth, The Manager

Bone Daddy

Brotherhood of Blades

Cambridge Footlights Revue: 1982

Chandler Christmas Getaway

Charles & Diana: 1983

Chasing the Dragon

Churchill: Winning the War, Losing the Peace

Creature From The Haunted Sea

Dame Edna: Live at the Palace

David Beckham: For the Love of the Game

Dead Heist

Decameron Nights

Diana: Conspiracy Theories

Diana: Legacy of a Princess

Diana: Life in Fashion

Diana: The People’s Princess

Diana: The Royal Truth

Dressed to Kill

Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know

Elton John: Uncensored

Fabulous Dorseys

Flood: A River’s Rampage

Frankie and Hazel

French and Saunders: 300 Years of French and Saunders

Go Johnny Go

Gundala

Harry & Meghan: The Next Step

Harry & Meghan: The Price of Freedom

Harry & Meghan: The Revelations

Harry & Meghan: The Royal Wedding

Harry & Meghan: Two Became Three

Harry & Meghan: Your Royal Invitation

Harry and Meghan: A Windsor Wedding

Harry Styles Live in Manchester

High Rollers

If You Really Love Me

In The Line of Duty

It Was 50 Years Ago Today

Jackie OK

Jiang Ziya

Jungle Book

Kate Middleton: Working Class to Windsor

Kill Zone 2

Legend of the Fist: The Return of Chen Zhen

Little Big Soldier

Little Princess

Lord, All Men Can’t Be Dogs

Love Affair

Master Z – The IP Man Legacy

Meghan Markle: Changing Traditions

Meghan Markle: From Hollywood to Windsor

Mo Farah: Race of His Life

Ne Zha

Not Just Another Affair

Pinocchio 3000

Police Story: Lockdown

Prince Harry: A New Kind of Royal

Prince Philip: A Lifetime of Duty

Princess Diana: The Quiet Revolution

Public Cowboy

Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip: Love, Marriage & Country

Queen Elizabeth II: Above All Else

Queen Elizabeth II: The Unlikely Queen

Railroad Tigers

Rainbow

Rampant

Sam Smith Live in London

Scared to Death

Secret of the Mona Lisa

Shadow

Shaolin

Sister Wendy’s Pains of Glass

Something Like A Business

Strange Love of Martha Ivers

T-34

The Assassin

The Clearing

The Dempsey Sisters

The Diana Conspiracy: What Happened in Paris?

The Diana Story: Part I: The Young Princess

The Diana Story: Part II: Broken Hearts

The Diana Story: Part III: Legacy of Love

The Endless

The English Royal Family

The Familymoon

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

The Great American Traffic Jam

The Ideal Husband

The Last Days of Princess Diana

The Little Shop of Horrors

The Mayflower Madam

The Outlaw

The Tillman Story

The Timber

The Truth About Emanuel

The Ultimate Baseball Memorabilia

The Villainess

The White King

They Made Me a Criminal

Tidal Wave: No Escape

Timewatch: Young Victoria

Titanic and Me

Topper

Topper Returns (B&W)

Welcome to Mayfair

William & Kate: The Journey, Part 1

William & Kate: The Journey, Part 2

William & Kate: The Journey, Part 3

William & Kate: The Journey, Part 4

William and Harry: Brothers in Arms

Wolf Warrior