Deal Alert: Get a Sony Dolby Atmos Soundbar for only $298

Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos:DTS-X Soundbar with Built-in subwooferWant to start watching shows and movies in Dolby Atmos but don’t have room for a subwoofer? Try the Sony HTX8500 2.1 channel soundbar that’s on sale for $298 (List: $399). The soundbar features built-in subwoofers for deep bass, upscaled audio to approximate 7.1.2 channels, 4k HDR passthrough, and one-cable HDMI eARC for easy connection to your TV. Jump over to Amazon for more details!

About this item

  • 7.1.2ch Dolby Atmos/DTS X with Vertical Sound Engine
  • Dual built-in subwoofers for deep bass
  • All sound upscaled close to 7.1.2ch audio
  • Seven different sound modes to enhance your entertainment experience
  • Voice enhancement for greater clarity
  • Slim, low-profile design complements your TV
  • 4K HDR passthrough-enabled to ensure a high-quality entertainment experience
  • One-cable HDMI eARC for simple, high-quality connection to your TV
  • Easily integrates with your AV system with HDMI and optical inputs
  • In the box: Remote Control, Batteries for remote, HDMI Cable, AC Adaptor, AC Cord, Quick Setup Guide, Instruction Manual

Sony HTX8500 2.1ch Dolby Atmos DTS-X Soundbar with Built-in subwoofer


