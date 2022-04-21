Netflix: Newest 4k HDR & Atmos Movies & Shows: April, 2022 Edition

Netflix is the leader in providing original content in 4k Ultra HD, and most titles feature Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range for improved color. Here’s a look at the newest movies, shows, and specials on the streaming service. New to 4k? Learn how to stream 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos on Netflix.
New films in 4k/HDR on Netflix include Judd Apatow’s comedy The Bubble, this year’s remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Adam Project (2022) starring Ryan Reynolds, to name a few.
The new documentary series Our Great National Parks looks great in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR. And, new fiction series in 4k include Anatomy of a Scandal starring Sienna Miller, Pieces of Her starring Toni Collette, and Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla.
In returning series you can check out Bridgerton Season 2 (with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos), Season 4/Part 2 of Ozark, Season 2 of Russian Doll, and the fifth season of Better Call Saul (currently in its 6th season on AMC).
New 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos on Netflix, April 2022
Films
- Against the Ice (2022) [1 hr 43 min] Dolby Vision
- Black Crab (2022) [1 hr 54 min] [Swedish] Dolby Vision
- Metal Lourdes (2022) [1 hr 38 min] Dolby Vision
- Rescued by Ruby (2022) [1 hr 33 min] Dolby Vision
- Return to Space (2022) [1 hr 8 min] Dolby Vision
- The Adam Project (2022) [1 hr 46 min] Dolby Vision
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) [1 hr 23 min] HD Dolby Vision
- The Bubble (2022) [2 hrs 6 min] Dolby Vision
- The Man of God (2022) [1 hr 51 min] 4K
- The Taming of the Shrewd (2022) [Polish] [1 hr 52 min] 4K
- The Tinder Swindler (2022) [1 hr 54 min] Dolby Vision
- Wind Fall (2022) [1 hr 32 min] Dolby Vision HDR
Series
- Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) Dolby Vision
- Bad Vegan (Limited Series) Dolby Vision
- Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Limited Series)
- Hard Cell (1 Season) Dolby Vision
- Heirs to the Land (1 Season) Dolby Vision
- In From the Cold (1 Season) Dolby Vision
- Inventing Anna (Limited Series) Dolby Vision
- Is it Cake? (1 Season) Dolby Vision
- Jimmy Savile a British Horror Story (Limited Series) Dolby Vision
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry (1 Season) Dolby Vision
- Mai: A Mothers Rage (1 Season) [Hindi] Dolby Vision
- Our Great National Parks (Limited Series) Dolby Vision
- Ozark (Season 4/Part 2) Dolby Vision
- Pieces of Her (1 Season) Dolby Vision
- Smother In-Law (1 Season) [Portuguese] Dolby Vision
- The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) Dolby Vision
- The Guardians of Justice (1 Season) Dolby Vision
- The Principles of Pleasure (Limited Series) 2022 Dolby Vision
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (1 Season) Dolby Vision
- The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (1
Season) Dolby Vision
- Vikings: Valhalla (1 Season) Dolby Vision
- Yakamoz S-245 [Turkish] (1 Season) Dolby Vision
Returning Series
- Almost Happy (Season 2) [Spanish]
- Better call Saul (Season 5)
- Bridgerton (Season 2) Dolby Vision Atmos
- Formula One: Drive to Survive (Season 4) Dolby Vision
- Get Organized: The Home Edit (Season 2) Dolby Vision
- Ozark (Season 4 Part 2) Dolby Vision
- Russian Doll (Season 2) Dolby Vision
- Ultraman (Season 2) HD Dolby Vision