Netflix: Newest 4k HDR & Atmos Movies & Shows: April, 2022 Edition

Netflix is the leader in providing original content in 4k Ultra HD, and most titles feature Dolby Vision/HDR10 High Dynamic Range for improved color. Here’s a look at the newest movies, shows, and specials on the streaming service. New to 4k? Learn how to stream 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos on Netflix.

New films in 4k/HDR on Netflix include Judd Apatow’s comedy The Bubble, this year’s remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Adam Project (2022) starring Ryan Reynolds, to name a few.

The new documentary series Our Great National Parks looks great in 4k with Dolby Vision/HDR. And, new fiction series in 4k include Anatomy of a Scandal starring Sienna Miller, Pieces of Her starring Toni Collette, and Season 1 of Vikings: Valhalla.

In returning series you can check out Bridgerton Season 2 (with Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos), Season 4/Part 2 of Ozark, Season 2 of Russian Doll, and the fifth season of Better Call Saul (currently in its 6th season on AMC).

New 4k, HDR, & Dolby Atmos on Netflix, April 2022

Films

Against the Ice (2022) [1 hr 43 min] Dolby Vision

Black Crab (2022) [1 hr 54 min] [Swedish] Dolby Vision

Metal Lourdes (2022) [1 hr 38 min] Dolby Vision

Rescued by Ruby (2022) [1 hr 33 min] Dolby Vision

Return to Space (2022) [1 hr 8 min] Dolby Vision

The Adam Project (2022) [1 hr 46 min] Dolby Vision

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) [1 hr 23 min] HD Dolby Vision

The Bubble (2022) [2 hrs 6 min] Dolby Vision

The Man of God (2022) [1 hr 51 min] 4K

The Taming of the Shrewd (2022) [Polish] [1 hr 52 min] 4K

The Tinder Swindler (2022) [1 hr 54 min] Dolby Vision

Wind Fall (2022) [1 hr 32 min] Dolby Vision HDR

Series

Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) Dolby Vision

Bad Vegan (Limited Series) Dolby Vision

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Limited Series)

Hard Cell (1 Season) Dolby Vision

Heirs to the Land (1 Season) Dolby Vision

In From the Cold (1 Season) Dolby Vision

Inventing Anna (Limited Series) Dolby Vision

Is it Cake? (1 Season) Dolby Vision

Jimmy Savile a British Horror Story (Limited Series) Dolby Vision

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (1 Season) Dolby Vision

Mai: A Mothers Rage (1 Season) [Hindi] Dolby Vision

Our Great National Parks (Limited Series) Dolby Vision

Ozark (Season 4/Part 2) Dolby Vision

Pieces of Her (1 Season) Dolby Vision

Smother In-Law (1 Season) [Portuguese] Dolby Vision

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) Dolby Vision

The Guardians of Justice (1 Season) Dolby Vision

The Principles of Pleasure (Limited Series) 2022 Dolby Vision

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (1 Season) Dolby Vision

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (1

Season) Dolby Vision

Season) Dolby Vision Vikings: Valhalla (1 Season) Dolby Vision

Yakamoz S-245 [Turkish] (1 Season) Dolby Vision

Returning Series