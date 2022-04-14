Warner Bros. Deal Offers 3 Ultra HD Movies For $14.99

Warner Bros. is currently offering a deal on Digital 4k movies. You can get three titles for $14.99 from a selection of classics, sci-fi, action, drama, comedy, and more genres.

Among the 74 eligible movies in 4k are Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders Director’s Cut, Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane, and Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange.

DC superhero films in the list include Aquaman, Joker, and Wonder Woman, as well as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies are also both included in the mix. That means you can get either trilogy in Digital 4k UHD for just $14.99.

We don’t know how long the ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ 4k deal (celebrating 70 years since the film debuted in theaters) will last, so jump over to the FanFlix/Warner Bros. webpage to check it out.