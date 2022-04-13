HomeStreamingAmazon FreeveeAmazon To Rebrand IMDb TV As Amazon Freevee
StreamingAmazon FreeveeIMDB FreediveIMDB TVNews

Amazon To Rebrand IMDb TV As Amazon Freevee

By contributor
0

IMDB-TV-twitter-logoAmazon announced of the rebranding of their 3-year-old ad-supported streaming TV service IMDb TV. Starting April 27, the platform will be called Amazon Freevee.

In the ad-supported streaming TV market, Amazon’s Freevee will compete with free streaming services such as Crackle, the Roku Channel, Pluto TV, and Tubi.

Nielsen data reported that in 2021 approximately 34% of households that stream video used an ad-supported service.

Amazon launched its free TV service in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. The company says they will be adding to their lineup of original TV and movies later this year.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave,” said head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke.

Previous articleThe Batman Release Dates on Digital, HBO Max, & Blu-ray Disc (+ Exclusive Editions)
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved