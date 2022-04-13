Amazon To Rebrand IMDb TV As Amazon Freevee

Amazon announced of the rebranding of their 3-year-old ad-supported streaming TV service IMDb TV. Starting April 27, the platform will be called Amazon Freevee.

In the ad-supported streaming TV market, Amazon’s Freevee will compete with free streaming services such as Crackle, the Roku Channel, Pluto TV, and Tubi.

Nielsen data reported that in 2021 approximately 34% of households that stream video used an ad-supported service.

Amazon launched its free TV service in 2019 as IMDb Freedive. The company says they will be adding to their lineup of original TV and movies later this year.

“We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave,” said head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke.