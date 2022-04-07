Is the Masters in 4k? Yes, HDR & Tiger Woods included

This year’s presentation of the Masters golf tournament, as in the past, is broadcast in 4k Ultra HD exclusively through DirecTV. And, what could make this year’s Masters even more exciting than to have 5-time champion Tiger Woods returning to the stage.

The 4k coverage of “Amen Corner” from Augusta National Golf Club starts on Thursday, April 7 at 10:45 a.m. on DirecTV Channel 104. Coverage of the 15th and 16th holes begins at 11:45 a.m. on DirecTV Channel 105.

Once you watch golf in 4k there’s no going back! 4k means the video resolution is delivered in 3840 x 2160p lines of resolution at 16:9 aspect ratio. You can see the quality of detail in the above image of the Masters logo on a caddie outfit. This is just a fraction of the entire video image (about 5%) that is nowhere near as sharp in 1080i.

And, the 4k broadcast is provided with HLG High Dynamic Range, the standard for expanding the color range of live video images to 10-bits. Most 4k TVs will support this standard, whether or not the TV supports Dolby Vision or HDR10.

4k coverage is produced at Amen Corner (Holes 11, 12 and 13) and Holes 15 and 16. DirecTV’s 4k programming can be found on Channels 104 through 108. The Masters tournament is being shown on 105 and 106. Here are other ways you watch the Masters in HD.

How To Watch/Listen To The Masters Tournament

Live On TV And Radio

LIVE TV COVERAGE – ESPN 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM

– ESPN 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM ESPN REPLAY – ESPN 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

– ESPN 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM CBS HIGHLIGHTS – CBS 11:35 PM – 11:50 PM

– CBS 11:35 PM – 11:50 PM RADIO COVERAGE – SiriusXM 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Live Online (US Only)