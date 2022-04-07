The Newest 4k & Dolby Vision HDR Streaming On Showtime. April 2022 Edition

Showtime has been quietly adding more 4k titles to their streaming lineup. Some content is new like the film After Yang starring Colin Farrell, while other content has been pulled from the archives such as Beverly Hills Cop (which was recently released on 4k Blu-ray Disc). Other titles such as Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds and the A24 horror/thriller Midsommar add even more variety to the Showtime library.

Here is the newest 4k content added since the last time we scanned the Showtime service. Most titles feature Dolby Vision HDR (adding more color to the video image) and Dolby Digital audio with 5.1 channels. By the way, if you’re having trouble logging into Showtime from Apple TV try accessing through the “Watch Now” tab and scroll to “My Channels.” It is possible you purchased Showtime through Paramount+, so the normal Showtime apps may not be able to log you in.

New 4k HDR Movies & Series on Showtime, April 22

Films

After Yang (2022) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 4k – 5.1

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

John and the Hole 4k – 5.1

Midsommar (2019) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Minari (2021) 4k – 5.1

Old Henry (2021) 4k – 5.1

Queenpins (2021) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Ray Donovan: The Movie 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

The Green Knight (2021) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Yang (2022) 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

Zola (2021) 4k – 5.1

Series

Everything’s Gonna Be All White (1 Season) 4k – 5.1

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber 4k Dolby Vision 5.1

We Need To Talk About Cosby (1 Season) 4k – 5.1

Documentaries

Bitchin’: The Sound and Fury of Rick James 4k – 5.1

Gossip (2021) 4k – 5.1

Ricky Powell: The Individualist 4k – 5.1

Rolling Like Thunder (2021) 4k – 5.1

You’re Watching Video Music Box (2021) 4k – 5.1

