Jackass Forever Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Paramount+

After premiering on Feb. 4th in US theaters, Jackass Forever is available to purchase in Digital HD/UHD for $19.99 on platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu. The film is also free to watch with a subscription to Paramount+.
Jackass Forever will release to disc formats from Paramount Home Video Distribution including Blu-ray and DVD on April 19, 2022 (no 4k Blu-ray scheduled).
On Blu-ray Disc, Jackass is presented in 1080p with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.
Special features include 16 deleted scenes and the original trailer (see details below).
The Blu-ray combo edition of Jackass Forever with Digital Copy is priced $19.99 (List: $31.99) and the DVD $17.96 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.
Special Features
- Deleted Scenes
- Fire Extinguisher (2 minutes)
- Wee Man throws Zach under the bus (1 minute)
- Telephone Pole (Susan (4 minutes)
- Telephone Pole (Millie) (2 minutes)
- Telephone Pole (A.D.) (2 minutes)
- Tarantula Bite (3 minutes0
- Face your rear (3 minutes)
- Dark Shark & The Bear (4 minutes)
- Fire in the hole (3 minutes)
- Broke Zach Mountain (2 minutes)
- Virtual Reality (2 minutes)
- Plug and Arrow (1 minute)
- Freakaway (2 minutes)
- Soccer Ball Surprise (2 minutes)
- Poppies only wipes twice (1 minute)
- Toilet Geyser (2 minutes)
- Original trailer