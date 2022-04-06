Jackass Forever Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Paramount+

After premiering on Feb. 4th in US theaters, Jackass Forever is available to purchase in Digital HD/UHD for $19.99 on platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu. The film is also free to watch with a subscription to Paramount+.

Jackass Forever will release to disc formats from Paramount Home Video Distribution including Blu-ray and DVD on April 19, 2022 (no 4k Blu-ray scheduled).

On Blu-ray Disc, Jackass is presented in 1080p with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

Special features include 16 deleted scenes and the original trailer (see details below).

The Blu-ray combo edition of Jackass Forever with Digital Copy is priced $19.99 (List: $31.99) and the DVD $17.96 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

Deleted Scenes Fire Extinguisher (2 minutes) Wee Man throws Zach under the bus (1 minute) Telephone Pole (Susan (4 minutes) Telephone Pole (Millie) (2 minutes) Telephone Pole (A.D.) (2 minutes) Tarantula Bite (3 minutes0 Face your rear (3 minutes) Dark Shark & The Bear (4 minutes) Fire in the hole (3 minutes) Broke Zach Mountain (2 minutes) Virtual Reality (2 minutes) Plug and Arrow (1 minute) Freakaway (2 minutes) Soccer Ball Surprise (2 minutes) Poppies only wipes twice (1 minute) Toilet Geyser (2 minutes)

Original trailer



