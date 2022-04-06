HomeBlu-ray DiscJackass Forever Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Paramount+
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Jackass Forever Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Paramount+

By hdreport
0

Jackass Forever Blu-ray DigitalAfter premiering on Feb. 4th in US theaters, Jackass Forever is available to purchase in Digital HD/UHD for $19.99 on platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu. The film is also free to watch with a subscription to Paramount+.

Jackass Forever will release to disc formats from Paramount Home Video Distribution including Blu-ray and DVD on April 19, 2022 (no 4k Blu-ray scheduled).

On Blu-ray Disc, Jackass is presented in 1080p with a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack.

Special features include 16 deleted scenes and the original trailer (see details below).

The Blu-ray combo edition of Jackass Forever with Digital Copy is priced $19.99 (List: $31.99) and the DVD $17.96 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
    • Fire Extinguisher (2 minutes)
    • Wee Man throws Zach under the bus (1 minute)
    • Telephone Pole (Susan (4 minutes)
    • Telephone Pole (Millie) (2 minutes)
    • Telephone Pole (A.D.) (2 minutes)
    • Tarantula Bite (3 minutes0
    • Face your rear (3 minutes)
    • Dark Shark & The Bear (4 minutes)
    • Fire in the hole (3 minutes)
    • Broke Zach Mountain (2 minutes)
    • Virtual Reality (2 minutes)
    • Plug and Arrow (1 minute)
    • Freakaway (2 minutes)
    • Soccer Ball Surprise (2 minutes)
    • Poppies only wipes twice (1 minute)
    • Toilet Geyser (2 minutes)
  • Original trailer


Previous articleLicorice Pizza Release Dates & Details on Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved