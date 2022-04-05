Licorice Pizza Release Dates & Details on Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

We now have an official release date for Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar-nominated film Licorice Pizza (2021) on Blu-ray Disc and DVD.

The film will be available in both formats on May 17, 2022 and is priced $24.99 (List: $34.98) on Blu-ray and $19.99 (List: $29.98) on DVD. Order on Amazon.

In digital format, Licorice Pizza (2021) was released on March 1st, 2022 with a retail price of $19.99. Buy on Amazon

On Blu-ray Disc, Licorice Pizza is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channels. So far, a 4k Blu-ray edition has not been announced.

The 2-disc Blu-ray edition from Universal includes a Blu-ray, DVD, code to redeem a Digital Copy. Bonus features include Camera Tests, The Handman Scene, Fat Bernie’s Commercial, and Behind the Scenes footage.

Synopsis: Licorice Pizza is the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.



