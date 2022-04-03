HomeAppleDeal Alert: Save $60 on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
Deal Alert: Save $60 on Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)

By DealFinder
Apple AirPods 2nd GenAmazon has a deal right now on 2nd-generation Apple AirPods with MagSafe Charging Case. For a limited time get the Apple AirPods for only $99.00 and save $60 off the list price of $159!

Features

  • Quick access to Siri by saying “ Hey Siri ”
  • More than 24 hours total listening time with the Charging Case
  • Effortless setup, in-ear detection, and automatic switching for a magical experience
  • Easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV

Jump over to Amazon to grab a set while at this price.

