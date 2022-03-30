Beverly Hills Cop II dated for release on 4k Blu-ray w/Digital Copy

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) will release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time on May 17, 2022 to celebrate its 35th Anniversary.

The sequel arrives just over a year after Beverly Hills Cop (1984) hit stores on 4k Blu-ray in December 2020. (Read a review.)

On 4k Blu-ray, Beverly Hills Cop II is presented in 2160p video resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby DTS Master Audio 5.1.

Beverly Hills Cop II on 4k Blu-ray with Digital Copy is currently priced $19.99 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

Synopsis: Directed by Tony Scott, who followed up Top Gun with this highly anticipated sequel, BEVERLY HILLS COP II celebrates its 35th anniversary this year, having been originally released on May 20, 1987. Produced by Don Simpson and Jerry Bruckheimer, BEVERLY HILLS COP II was a massive box office success, earning over $153 million domestically and becoming the #1 film of 1987. The movie also earned Academy Award® and Golden Globe nominations for Best Original Song for “Shakedown.”



