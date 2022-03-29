Cyrano (2022) Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates

HomeBlu-ray DiscCyrano (2022) Blu-ray, Digital & DVD Release Dates
Cyrano 2022 Blu-ray angleCyrano (2022) will release to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on April 19, 2022, following an earlier Digital release expected on or before April 5. The film is currently available to rent for $19.99 on various platforms including Amazon.

On Blu-ray Disc, Cyrano is presented in 1080p resolution at 2.39:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 channels as well as DVS Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 2-disc Blu-ray combo edition from SDS includes a DVD and Digital Copy, along with a bonus feature “An Epic Adventure: The Making of Cyrano.”

Cyrano (2022) on Blu-ray Disc is currently priced $24.96 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.

Cyrano 2022 Blu-ray back


