Giveaway: Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 on DVD

By hdreport
Star Trek- Discovery - Seasons 1-3 DVDTo celebrate 25 years since the dawn of DVD we’re giving away a copy of Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-3 (List Price: $97.99).

The three-season collection from CBS/Paramount includes all 42 episodes from the Paramount+ original series and over eight hours of special features such as cast and crew interviews, behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted and extended scenes, audio commentaries, gag reels, and more!

To enter please Like and Retweet on Twitter. You must also Follow Us so we can let you know if you win. The contest ends Sunday, March 27, 2022 at midnight.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. The prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Full Giveaway Rules

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition with Atmos releasing to Paramount+ and 4k Blu-ray
