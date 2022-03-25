Marvel Studios Mature Series Now Streaming On Disney Plus

Marvel Studios’ Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil, Defenders, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher left Netflix last month and are now streaming on Disney+.

But the TV-MA (Mature) ratings of the series brought a change to Disney Plus. Now, before watching any of the series (with the exception of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. given a TV-14 rating) account holders need to approve the “adult” content.

The main account holder, presumably an adult, is also prompted to set the ratings limits for additional profiles on Disney Plus. A PIN can be set up to prevent younger viewers from watching the series. This is a big change for Disney Plus, which previously only offered family-friendly programming.

In terms of video quality, all of the Marvel series are offered in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR with the exception of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. which streams only in HD.

As far as audio, the series stream in LPCM Dolby 5.1 surround sound, even though Jessica Jones and The Punisher were offered higher-quality Dolby Atmos when on Netflix.

