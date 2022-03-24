Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition with Atmos releasing to Paramount+ and 4k Blu-ray

As promised, Paramount will deliver a fully restored version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition in 4k to Paramount+ on April 5th, followed by a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray disc edition and digital version in September.

The restoration team spent 6 months enhancing The Director’s Edition to be presented in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision and HDR10, based on previous work done in 2001 for a DVD edition. What’s more, the audio has been remixed using the object-based Dolby Atmos format for immersive surround sound.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled to have completed the film in 4K,” said producer David C. Fein. “Paramount offered unprecedented access to the original elements and exceptional support and the results are stunning.”

The upcoming full restoration of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition follows last fall’s release of the theatrical cut in Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. (Read a review of Star Trek: The Motion Picture on 4k Blu-ray.)

The upcoming digital and 4k Blu-ray releases will also include new and legacy bonus content, of which Paramount has not provided details yet.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition will also play in select theaters for the first time during an exclusive two-day event on May 22 and May 25, 2022. Check with Fathom Events for ticket availability.

Paramount+ offers a limited number of TV series in 4k UHD and Dolby Vision including The Good Fight (from season 4), The Twilight Zone (from Season 2), and both Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard in Dolby Vision (in HD resolution).