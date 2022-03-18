How To Watch March Madness Live Games on TV, PCs, Phones, & Tablets

The NCAA March Madness Men’s and Women’s Division I college basketball tournament is underway with 68 teams playing in each single-elimination tournament.

The games can be watched in several different ways and on a variety of channels up until the championship days. The final Men’s Championship game is scheduled for April 4 in New Orleans while the Women’s Championship game is scheduled for April 3 in Minneapolis.

Here’s a breakdown of how to watch on various screens. For a schedule of games visit the NCAA March Madness web page.

TV

On traditional broadcast and satellite TV, the March Madness games can be watched on a variety of channels including cable, premium, and local stations — all subject to change. The men’s and women’s games are currently broken down into these groups of channels.

Men’s games can be found on TNT, TBS, CBS, truTV.

Women’s games can be found on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNN, ESPNU.

PCs

You can watch the live games as well as highlights on the NCAA.com website. The NCAA website is also offering Fast Break Live with 4 games on 1 stream as well as single games.

You can also stream from websites such as ESPN.com after authenticating a TV service provider.

Mobile Devices

The games can be streamed through the NCAA March Madness app for phones and tablets, as well as through channel/network apps such as ESPN and TNT (after authenticating with a TV service provider).

Streaming Services

You can live-stream any of the NCAA March Madness games as long as the streaming service provides those channels. YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV are popular options. Of course, you’ll need to be subscribed to any premium channels not offered on the basic plans. Streaming services can be accessed via mobile devices, PCs, and streaming media players.

Streaming Media Players

March Madness games can be streamed through media players such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku via specific channel apps, or through a streaming service app. For channel apps, you’ll need to authenticate through a TV service provider in most cases to get the games.