Sing 2 release dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Universal’s Sing 2 will soon be releasing to home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD and Digital. The movie is currently availalbe in theaters and to rent at home.

On disc, Sing 2 will release on Mar. 22, 2022. The Blu-ray combo editions from SDS include a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Disc specs, bonus features, and artwork coming soon

In Digital SD/HD/UHD, Sing 2 is expected to release two weeks earlier on Mar. 8, 2022.

Order Sing 2 from Amazon on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, or Digital.