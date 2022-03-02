HomeDealsParamount Plus Deal Offers $1 Per Month Essential Plan
Paramount Plus Deal Offers $1 Per Month Essential Plan

Paramount Birthday screenshotParamount Plus is celebrating its first birthday with a deal for new subscribers. Those who sign up for the Essential plan will only pay $1 a month for the first three months of service, or $2 per month for the Premium during the first three months.

The Paramount Plus plans are typically $4.99 or $9.99 per month, respectively.

To take advantage of the deal enter the code BIRTHDAY when signing up. The discount on monthly plans runs now through March 8 at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET).

The Paramount Plus Essential plan offers tens of thousands of movies and shows, NFL on CBS live, live soccer from leagues such as the Champions League, 24/7 live news with CBSN, and limited ads.

ParamountPlus Premium plan subscribers get even more than Essential members including access to local CBS stations live, additional live sports, ad-free streaming with the exception of live TV and some shows, and the ability to download content to watch later (presumably without network).

Just click over to ParamountPlus.com to check out the deal.

Essential Plan

  • Tens of thousands of episodes & movies
  • NFL on CBS live
  • Top soccer like Champions League live
  • Limited ads
  • 24/7 live news with CBSN

Premium Plan

  • Tens of thousands of episodes & movies
  • NFL on CBS live
  • Top soccer plus even MORE live sports
  • No ads except live TV & a few shows
  • 24/7 live news with CBSN
  • Your local CBS station live
  • Download your shows to watch later

See a list of movies and shows streaming on Paramount Plus in 4k Ultra HD.

