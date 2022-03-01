HomeMovie & TV NewsNew Netflix Movies & Shows Premiering In March, 2022
New Netflix Movies & Shows Premiering In March, 2022

new netflix march 2022March 2022 will be a big month with plenty of new movies, new series, and returning shows premiering. As always, the first of the month brings the largest batch of new titles with award-winning movies like Top Gun (1986), The Green Mile (1999), and The Shawshank Redemption (1994), along with some classic horror flicks such as A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Christine (1983).

In Netflix Original Series, we can look forward to the second season of Chris Van Dusen’s Bridgerton, and the fifth season of The Last Kingdom based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell, as well as season 4 of NBC’s Good Girls and series 10 of BBC’s Call the Midwife.

New Movies & Shows on Netflix, March 2022

March 1

  • The Guardians of Justice
  • Worst Roommate Ever
  • 21
  • 21 Bridges
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
  • Battleship
  • Christine
  • Coach Carter
  • Due Date
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Gattaca
  • The Gift
  • The Green Mile
  • My Best Friend’s Wedding
  • Public Enemies
  • Redemption
  • The Replacements
  • Richie Rich
  • The Shawshank Redemption
  • Shooter
  • Shrek
  • Shrek 2
  • Sorry to Bother You
  • Starship Troopers
  • Texas Chainsaw 3D
  • Top Gun
  • V for Vendetta
  • Where the Wild Things Are
  • Zoolander

March 2

  • Against The Ice
  • The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
  • Savage Rhythm

March 3

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
  • Midnight at the Pera Palace
  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
  • Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
  • Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
  • The Weekend Away
  • Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!

March 4

  • The Invisible Thread
  • Lies and Deceit
  • Making Fun
  • Meskina
  • Pieces of Her

March 5

  • Beirut

March 7

  • Good Girls: Season 4

March 8

  • An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
  • Autumn Girl
  • Chip and Potato: Season 3
  • Last One Standing
  • Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You

March 9

  • The Andy Warhol Diaries
  • The Bombardment
  • Byron Baes
  • Queer Eye Germany
  • The Last Kingdom: Season 5

March 10

  • DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
  • Karma’s World: Season 2
  • Kotaro Lives Alone
  • Love, Life & Everything in Between

March 11

  • Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
  • Life After Death with Tyler Henry
  • Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
  • The Adam Project

March 12

  • Dunkirk

March 13

  • London Has Fallen
  • Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
  • Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
  • Marilyn’s Eyes
  • One Piece Film: Strong World
  • Team Zenko Go

March 16

  • Pedal to Metal
  • Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
  • Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
  • A Walk Among the Tombstones

March 17

  • Lee Daniels’ The Butler
  • Rescued by Ruby
  • Soil

March 18

  • Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
  • Animal: Season 2
  • Black Crab
  • Cracow Monsters
  • Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
  • Human Resources
  • Is It Cake?
  • Light the Night: Part 3
  • Standing Up
  • Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
  • Top Boy: Season 2
  • Windfall
  • Without Saying Goodbye
  • Young, Famous & African

March 21

  • Call the Midwife: Series 10
  • In Good Hands

March 22

  • Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
  • The Principles of Pleasure

March 24

  • Love Like the Falling Petals

March 25

  • Bridgerton: Season 2
  • Transformers: BotBots

March 26

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • King of Thieves

March 28

  • The Imitation Game

March 29

  • Thermae Romae Novae
  • Mighty Express: Season 6
  • Mike Epps: Indiana Mike

March 30

  • All Hail
  • Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

March 31

  • Casual: Seasons 1-4
  • Super PupZ

Date TBA

  • 800 Meters
  • Tomorrow

 

 

 

