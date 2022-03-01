New Netflix Movies & Shows Premiering In March, 2022

March 2022 will be a big month with plenty of new movies, new series, and returning shows premiering. As always, the first of the month brings the largest batch of new titles with award-winning movies like Top Gun (1986), The Green Mile (1999), and The Shawshank Redemption (1994), along with some classic horror flicks such as A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) and Christine (1983).
In Netflix Original Series, we can look forward to the second season of Chris Van Dusen’s Bridgerton, and the fifth season of The Last Kingdom based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell, as well as season 4 of NBC’s Good Girls and series 10 of BBC’s Call the Midwife.
New Movies & Shows on Netflix, March 2022
March 1
- The Guardians of Justice
- Worst Roommate Ever
- 21
- 21 Bridges
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- Battleship
- Christine
- Coach Carter
- Due Date
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Gattaca
- The Gift
- The Green Mile
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- Public Enemies
- Redemption
- The Replacements
- Richie Rich
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Shooter
- Shrek
- Shrek 2
- Sorry to Bother You
- Starship Troopers
- Texas Chainsaw 3D
- Top Gun
- V for Vendetta
- Where the Wild Things Are
- Zoolander
March 2
- Against The Ice
- The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
- Savage Rhythm
March 3
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 2
- Midnight at the Pera Palace
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties: Season 2
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 2
- Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale
- The Weekend Away
- Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show!
March 4
- The Invisible Thread
- Lies and Deceit
- Making Fun
- Meskina
- Pieces of Her
March 5
- Beirut
March 7
- Good Girls: Season 4
March 8
- An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2
- Autumn Girl
- Chip and Potato: Season 3
- Last One Standing
- Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
March 9
- The Andy Warhol Diaries
- The Bombardment
- Byron Baes
- Queer Eye Germany
- The Last Kingdom: Season 5
March 10
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7
- Karma’s World: Season 2
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Love, Life & Everything in Between
March 11
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
- Life After Death with Tyler Henry
- Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After
- The Adam Project
March 12
- Dunkirk
March 13
- London Has Fallen
- Adam by Eve: A live in Animation
- Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.
- Marilyn’s Eyes
- One Piece Film: Strong World
- Team Zenko Go
March 16
- Pedal to Metal
- Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
- Hei$t: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank
- A Walk Among the Tombstones
March 17
- Lee Daniels’ The Butler
- Rescued by Ruby
- Soil
March 18
- Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
- Animal: Season 2
- Black Crab
- Cracow Monsters
- Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
- Human Resources
- Is It Cake?
- Light the Night: Part 3
- Standing Up
- Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
- Top Boy: Season 2
- Windfall
- Without Saying Goodbye
- Young, Famous & African
March 21
- Call the Midwife: Series 10
- In Good Hands
March 22
- Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days
- The Principles of Pleasure
March 24
- Love Like the Falling Petals
March 25
- Bridgerton: Season 2
- Transformers: BotBots
March 26
- Blade Runner 2049
- King of Thieves
March 28
- The Imitation Game
March 29
- Thermae Romae Novae
- Mighty Express: Season 6
- Mike Epps: Indiana Mike
March 30
- All Hail
- Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
March 31
- Casual: Seasons 1-4
- Super PupZ
Date TBA
- 800 Meters
- Tomorrow