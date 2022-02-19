The Untouchables (1987) Restored In 4k & Releasing To Ultra HD Blu-ray

Paramount Home Media will release 35th Anniversary Editions of Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables (1987) on May 31, 2022.

The restored film (from a new 4k remaster) will be available on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray disc formats with a code to redeem a Digital Copy in each packaged edition.

Disc video/audio specs, bonus features, and packaging artwork TBD.

The Untouchables stars Robert De Niro as Al Capone, Kevin Costner as Eliot Ness, and Sean Connery as Jimmy Malone. The film was directed by Brian De Palma with the screenplay written by David Mamet.

The Untouchables won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (Sean Connery) and was nominated an additional 3 Academy Awards including Best Music, Original Score.

We’ll update this article when we hear more.