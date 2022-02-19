HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Untouchables (1987) Restored In 4k & Releasing To Ultra HD Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

The Untouchables (1987) Restored In 4k & Releasing To Ultra HD Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

The Untouchables 1987 movie stillParamount Home Media will release 35th Anniversary Editions of Brian De Palma’s The Untouchables (1987) on May 31, 2022.

The restored film (from a new 4k remaster) will be available on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray disc formats with a code to redeem a Digital Copy in each packaged edition.

Disc video/audio specs, bonus features, and packaging artwork TBD.

The Untouchables stars Robert De Niro as Al Capone, Kevin Costner as Eliot Ness, and Sean Connery as Jimmy Malone. The film was directed by Brian De Palma with the screenplay written by David Mamet.

The Untouchables won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor (Sean Connery) and was nominated an additional 3 Academy Awards including Best Music, Original Score.

We’ll update this article when we hear more.

Previous articleAmazon Raising Prime Membership Monthly & Yearly Fees
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved