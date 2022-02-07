HomeStreamingNetflixVikings: Valhalla Official Trailer & Premiere Date on Netflix
Vikings: Valhalla Official Trailer & Premiere Date on Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for the upcoming original series Vikings: Valhalla from the producers of the award-winning series Vikings (2013-2020). The series will premiere on February 25th with 12 episodes streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Synopsis: Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

