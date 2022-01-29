The Girl Can’t Help It (1956) starring Jayne Mansfield releasing to Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Girl Can’t Help It (1956) starring Jayne Mansfield is releasing to Blu-ray Disc from The Criterion Collection on April 19, 2022. The edition features a new high-definition digital transfer with uncompressed monaural soundtrack.

New bonus feautures include a video essay by film critic David Cairns, a conversation between WFMU DJs Dave “the Spazz” Abramson and Gaylord Fields, and interview with Eve Golden, biographer of actor Jayne Mansfield.

Additional bonus features include an interview with filmmaker John Waters, on-set footage, audio commentary featuring film scholar Toby Miller, and more!

The Girl Can’t Help It on Blu-ray has a list price of $39.95. Order on Amazon

Synopsis: In 1956, Frank Tashlin brought the talent for zany visual gags and absurdist pop-culture satire that he’d honed as a master of animation to the task of capturing, in glorious DeLuxe Color, a brand-new craze: rock and roll. This blissfully bonkers jukebox musical tells the story of a mobster’s bombshell girlfriend—the one and only Jayne Mansfield, in a showstopping first major film role—and the washed-up talent agent (Tom Ewell) who seeks to revive his career by turning her into a musical sensation. The only question is: Can she actually sing? A CinemaScope feast of eye-popping midcentury design, The Girl Can’t Help It bops along to a parade of performances by rock-and-roll trailblazers—including Little Richard, Fats Domino, Julie London, Eddie Cochran, the Platters, and Gene Vincent—who light up the screen with the uniquely American sound that was about to conquer the world.

BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES

New high-definition digital transfer, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack

Audio commentary featuring film scholar Toby Miller

New video essay by film critic David Cairns

Interview with filmmaker John Waters

New conversation between WFMU DJs Dave “the Spazz” Abramson and Gaylord Fields about the music in the film

New interview with Eve Golden, biographer of actor Jayne Mansfield

On-set footage

Interviews with Mansfield (1957) and musician Little Richard (1984)

Episode of Karina Longworth’s podcast You Must Remember This about Mansfield

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Rachel Syme and excerpts from director Frank Tashlin’s 1952 book How to Create Cartoons with a new introduction by Ethan de Seife, author of Tashlinesque: The Hollywood Comedies of Frank Tashlin



