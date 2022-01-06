HomeBlu-ray DiscResident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates &...
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Details

By hdreport
0

Resident Evil- Welcome To Raccoon City Blu-ray
Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is releasing Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray on February 8, 2022. The film will likely release at least two weeks earlier for digital purchase on Jan. 25 (TBC).

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel audio formats with optional subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City is packaged in two different 4k Blu-ray editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, one being a Limited Edition SteelBook with five photocards.

Bonus Features

  • Replicating the DNA
  • Cops, Corpses and Chaos Zombies
  • Lickers and the Horrors of Resident Evil

The Blu-ray edition includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy, while both 4k Blu-ray editions include a copy on Blu-ray and Digital.

Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City on Blu-ray is list-priced $34.99, 4k Blu-ray $55.99, and 4k SteelBook $55.99. Buy on Amazon

Resident Evil- Welcome To Raccoon City 4k Blu-ray

Previous articleMagnum P.I. restored in HD for Blu-ray boxed set
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved