Home4kDeal Alert: This Sony 4k Blu-ray Player Is Under $150
4kBlu-ray DiscHardwareBlu-ray PlayersDealsFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Deal Alert: This Sony 4k Blu-ray Player Is Under $150

By DealFinder
0

Sony UBP-X700M 4k Blu-ray player disc outIt doesn’t get much cheaper than this to start playing 4k Blu-ray discs on your 4k TV! Amazon is selling the Sony UBP-X700M model for only $148 — that’s $101.99 off the regular price of $249.99!

The Sony UBP-X700M plays 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, 1080p Blu-rays, and DVDs just like its more expensive sibling, the X800M2. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, as well as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and high-resolution audio formats.

The only real difference between the X700M and X800M2 is the former does not have Bluetooth connectivity. That’s it! Oh, and it’s a smaller, 15″ width player rather than the 17″ rackmount-sized X800M2.

So, unless you really care about Bluetooth the Sony UBP-X700M is a great deal at $148 from Amazon. If not, check out the Sony X800M2 priced $298 on Amazon.

Previous articleThe Top 10 Best 4k Blu-ray Discs of 2021
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved