Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing to Blu-ray, 4k & Digital

Spider-Man- No Way Home 4k Blu-ray

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & Digital formats. (Release date to be determined.)

The 2-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. The 2-disc Blu-ray edition includes a Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital Copy. The Digital Copies are redeemable through Movies Anywhere.

Spider-Man: No Way Home carries an MSRP of $38.99 (Blu-ray), $45.99 (4k Blu-ray), and $19.99 (Digital). Order on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Spider-Man: No Way Home opened to a $260 million weekend in the US (340.8 million international), which is the second-larget US box office debut in movie history. The film surpassed the opening of Avengers: Infinity War which earned $257 million. Spider-Man: No Way Home follows the record-holding opening weekend of Avengers: Endgame that earned $357 million.


