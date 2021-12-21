Columbia Classics 4k Movie Collection Vol. 2 Drops To $95 Bucks

Home4kColumbia Classics 4k Movie Collection Vol. 2 Drops To $95 Bucks
Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Vol 2 1080pxThe Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection has just dropped to $95 bucks from the original list price of $164.99 on Amazon. That’s a savings of almost $70! This is the lowest we’ve ever seen Volume 2 since releasing last September.

The 14-disc boxed set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment features Martin Scorsese’s classic drama “Taxi Driver” along with David Fincher’s 3x Oscar-winning film “The Social Network,” 7x Oscar-nominated “Anatomy of a Murder,” 5x Oscar-winner “Oliver!” Oscar-winner “Sense and Sensibility,” and classic Ivan Reitman comedy “Stripes.”

The Limited Edition Gift Set contains over 30 hours of bonus features with cast & filmmaker anniversary reunions as well as new essays from writers such as Julie Kirgo, John Kenrick, and Glenn Kenny. An exclusive bonus Blu-ray Disc includes 20 short films from the Columbia Pictures library. And, the giftset includes a hardbound 80-page book.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Columbia Classics 4k Ultra HD Collection Volume 2 for only $95 while the price lasts.

