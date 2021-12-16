Orson Welles’ Touch of Evil (3 versions) restored in 4k UHD

Orson Welles’ classic noir film Touch of Evil (1958) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Feb. 15, 2022.
The 3-disc special edition from Kl Studio Classics features 4K restorations of three versions of the film: the Theatrical version, the Preview version, and the Reconstructed version based on Orson Welles’ original vision.
Special Features
DISC 1:
-Brand New Dolby Vision HDR Master of the Theatrical Cut
-NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas
-Audio Commentary with Writer/Filmmaker F.X. Feeney
-Theatrical Trailer (2:10)
-Optional English Subtitles
-Triple-Layer UHD100 Disc
DISC 2:
-Brand New Dolby Vision HDR Master of the Reconstructed Cut
-NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Imogen Sara Smith
-Audio Commentary by Charlton Heston, Janet Leigh and Reconstruction Producer Rick Schmidlin
-EVIL LOST AND FOUND: Featurette (17:06)
-Optional English Subtitles
-Triple-Layer UHD100 Disc
DISC 3:
-Brand New Dolby Vision HDR Master of the Preview Cut
-Audio Commentary with Orson Welles Historians Jonathan Rosenbaum and James Naremore
-BRINGING EVIL TO LIFE: Featurette (20:59)
-Optional English Subtitles
-Triple-Layer UHD100 Disc
Orson Welles’ Evil (1958) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $79.95 US. Buy on Amazon