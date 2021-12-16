Home4kOrson Welles' Touch of Evil (3 versions) restored in 4k UHD
Orson Welles’ Touch of Evil (3 versions) restored in 4k UHD

Touch of Evil 4k Blu-rayOrson Welles’ classic noir film Touch of Evil (1958) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray Feb. 15, 2022.

The 3-disc special edition from Kl Studio Classics features 4K restorations of three versions of the film: the Theatrical version, the Preview version, and the Reconstructed version based on Orson Welles’ original vision.

Special Features

DISC 1:
-Brand New Dolby Vision HDR Master of the Theatrical Cut
-NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Tim Lucas
-Audio Commentary with Writer/Filmmaker F.X. Feeney
-Theatrical Trailer (2:10)
-Optional English Subtitles
-Triple-Layer UHD100 Disc

DISC 2:
-Brand New Dolby Vision HDR Master of the Reconstructed Cut
-NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Imogen Sara Smith
-Audio Commentary by Charlton Heston, Janet Leigh and Reconstruction Producer Rick Schmidlin
-EVIL LOST AND FOUND: Featurette (17:06)
-Optional English Subtitles
-Triple-Layer UHD100 Disc

DISC 3:
-Brand New Dolby Vision HDR Master of the Preview Cut
-Audio Commentary with Orson Welles Historians Jonathan Rosenbaum and James Naremore
-BRINGING EVIL TO LIFE: Featurette (20:59)
-Optional English Subtitles
-Triple-Layer UHD100 Disc

Orson Welles’ Evil (1958) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $79.95 US. Buy on Amazon


