The Newest 4k, HDR & Atmos on Netflix: Dec. 2021 Edition

Red Notice (2021) Dwayne Johnson Ryan Reynolds Gal Gadot
Red Notice (2021) starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot

Looking for something to watch in 4k from Netflix? Here’s a list of the most recent movies, series, and specials that stream in Ultra HD. Some titles also feature High Dynamic Range for improved color depth on HDR TVs. The specification is delivered via Dolby Vision or HDR10 depending on your display. Many titles, especially movies, also feature Dolby Atmos – the multi-channel audio format that can create a spatial sound experience with the right system and speaker set up. (Learn how to get Dolby Atmos on Netflix.) Here’s a look at the newest titles in 4k – available on supporting TVs, phones, tablets, and some PC monitors.

New 4k, HDR & Atmos on Netflix, Dec. 2021

Movies

  • 14 Peaks (Doc) 4k HDR     Atmos             – 5.1
  • 7 Prisoners [Portuguese] 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • A Boy Called Christmas 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • A Castle for Christmas 4k HDR     Atmos
  • Army of the Dead (2021) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Army of Thieves (2021) 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Asakusa Kid [Japanese] 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Bordertown: Mural Murders [Finnish] 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Britney vs Spears (Doc) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Bruised 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • David and the Elves 4k                    Atmos
  • Dhamaka [Hindi] 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Fantastic Fungi (Doc) 4k                    – 5.1
  • Found (Doc) 4k                    – 5.1
  • Intrusion (2021) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Kate (2021) 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Lead Me Home (Doc) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Mix Tape 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Montford: The Chicksaw Rancher (2021) 4k                    – 5.1
  • More the Merrier [Spanish] 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Night Teeth (2021) 4k                    – 5.1
  • Outlaws [Spanish] 4k                    – 5.1
  • Passing HD       HDR     – 5.1
  • Peter Rabbit 2 4k HDR     – 5.1
  • Procession (Doc) 4k                    – 5.1
  • Red Notice (2021) 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Replicas (2018) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For it (Doc) 4k                    – 5.1
  • Robin Robin (Short) HD       HDR     Atmos
  • SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Single All the Way 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Spoiled Brats 4k                    – 5.1
  • The Forgotten Battle (2021) 4k                    – 5.1
  • The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (2018) 4k                    – 5.1
  • The Guilty (2021) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • The Harder They Fall 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • The Power of the Dog 4k HDR     Atmos
  • The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • The Summit of the Gods (Doc) HD       HDR     Atmos
  • The Unforgivable 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • The Whole Truth [Thai] HD       HDR     – 5.1
  • Tick, Tock.. Boom 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Short) HD       HDR     – 5.1

Shows

  • Animal (1 Season) 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Arcane: League of Legends (1 Season) HD       HDR     – 5.1
  • Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Christmas Flow (1 Season) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Coming Out Colton 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Cowboy Bebop (1 Season) 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Dig Deeper (Limited ) 4k                    – 5.1
  • Dogs in Space (1 Season) HD       HDR     – 5.1
  • Elves (1 Season) [Danish] 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Hellbound (1 Season) [Korean] 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Light the Night (2 Parts) [Mandarin] 4k                    – 5.1
  • Locke & Key (2 Seasons) 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Maid (Limited ) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • School of Chocolate (1 Season) 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Shawn the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas HD       HDR     Atmos
  • The Coyotes (Limited ) [Dutch] 4k                    – 5.1
  • The Fastest (1 Season) [] 4k                    – 5.1
  • Till Death (1 Season) 4k                    – 5.1
  • True Story (Limited ) 4k        HDR     Atmos
  • Voir (1 Season) 4k                    – 5.1

Specials

  • Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special 4k HDR     – 5.1
  • Jonas Brothers Family Roast 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Michael Che: Shame the Devil 4k        HDR     – 5.1
  • Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas 4k        HDR     – 5.1

See a complete list of 4k, HDR & Atmos titles on Netflix.

