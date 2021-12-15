The Newest 4k, HDR & Atmos on Netflix: Dec. 2021 Edition

Looking for something to watch in 4k from Netflix? Here’s a list of the most recent movies, series, and specials that stream in Ultra HD. Some titles also feature High Dynamic Range for improved color depth on HDR TVs. The specification is delivered via Dolby Vision or HDR10 depending on your display. Many titles, especially movies, also feature Dolby Atmos – the multi-channel audio format that can create a spatial sound experience with the right system and speaker set up. (Learn how to get Dolby Atmos on Netflix.) Here’s a look at the newest titles in 4k – available on supporting TVs, phones, tablets, and some PC monitors.

New 4k, HDR & Atmos on Netflix, Dec. 2021

Movies

14 Peaks (Doc) 4k HDR Atmos – 5.1

7 Prisoners [Portuguese] 4k HDR Atmos

A Boy Called Christmas 4k HDR Atmos

A Castle for Christmas 4k HDR Atmos

Army of the Dead (2021) 4k HDR – 5.1

Army of Thieves (2021) 4k HDR Atmos

Asakusa Kid [Japanese] 4k HDR Atmos

Bordertown: Mural Murders [Finnish] 4k HDR – 5.1

Britney vs Spears (Doc) 4k HDR – 5.1

Bruised 4k HDR Atmos

David and the Elves 4k Atmos

Dhamaka [Hindi] 4k HDR Atmos

Fantastic Fungi (Doc) 4k – 5.1

Found (Doc) 4k – 5.1

Intrusion (2021) 4k HDR – 5.1

Kate (2021) 4k HDR Atmos

Lead Me Home (Doc) 4k HDR – 5.1

Mix Tape 4k HDR Atmos

Montford: The Chicksaw Rancher (2021) 4k – 5.1

More the Merrier [Spanish] 4k HDR – 5.1

Night Teeth (2021) 4k – 5.1

Outlaws [Spanish] 4k – 5.1

Passing HD HDR – 5.1

Peter Rabbit 2 4k HDR – 5.1

Procession (Doc) 4k – 5.1

Red Notice (2021) 4k HDR Atmos

Replicas (2018) 4k HDR – 5.1

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For it (Doc) 4k – 5.1

Robin Robin (Short) HD HDR Atmos

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021) 4k HDR – 5.1

Single All the Way 4k HDR Atmos

Spoiled Brats 4k – 5.1

The Forgotten Battle (2021) 4k – 5.1

The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (2018) 4k – 5.1

The Guilty (2021) 4k HDR – 5.1

The Harder They Fall 4k HDR Atmos

The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021) 4k HDR – 5.1

The Power of the Dog 4k HDR Atmos

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star 4k HDR – 5.1

The Summit of the Gods (Doc) HD HDR Atmos

The Unforgivable 4k HDR Atmos

The Whole Truth [Thai] HD HDR – 5.1

Tick, Tock.. Boom 4k HDR Atmos

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Short) HD HDR – 5.1

Shows

Animal (1 Season) 4k HDR Atmos

Arcane: League of Legends (1 Season) HD HDR – 5.1

Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) 4k HDR – 5.1

Christmas Flow (1 Season) 4k HDR – 5.1

Coming Out Colton 4k HDR – 5.1

Cowboy Bebop (1 Season) 4k HDR Atmos

Dig Deeper (Limited ) 4k – 5.1

Dogs in Space (1 Season) HD HDR – 5.1

Elves (1 Season) [Danish] 4k HDR – 5.1

Hellbound (1 Season) [Korean] 4k HDR Atmos

Light the Night (2 Parts) [Mandarin] 4k – 5.1

Locke & Key (2 Seasons) 4k HDR Atmos

Maid (Limited ) 4k HDR – 5.1

School of Chocolate (1 Season) 4k HDR – 5.1

Shawn the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas HD HDR Atmos

The Coyotes (Limited ) [Dutch] 4k – 5.1

The Fastest (1 Season) [] 4k – 5.1

Till Death (1 Season) 4k – 5.1

True Story (Limited ) 4k HDR Atmos

Voir (1 Season) 4k – 5.1

Specials

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special 4k HDR – 5.1

Jonas Brothers Family Roast 4k HDR – 5.1

Michael Che: Shame the Devil 4k HDR – 5.1

Mo Amer: Mohammed in Texas 4k HDR – 5.1

