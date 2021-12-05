HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray/4k This Week: Cry Macho, Karate Kid Collection, Dear Evan Hansen...
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

New Blu-ray/4k This Week: Cry Macho, Karate Kid Collection, Dear Evan Hansen & more

By hdreport
0

new-4k-blu-ray-dec-7-2021-960x600 copyOn Blu-ray you can pick up Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho (2021), Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen (2021), Rick and Morty: The Complete Fifth Season, One Night in Miami… (2020) from The Criterion Collection, Harold and Maude (1971) from the Paramount Presents series of Blu-rays, and Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996) on Blu-ray for the first time.

Releasing on 4k Blu-ray this week Cry Macho (2021) is also available in a 2-disc combo edition from Warner Bros, 20th Century Studios’ animated adventure Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021), and The Karate Kid franchise movies have been packaged in a 3-Movie Collection from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

See all new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases available this week on Amazon.

Previous articleSam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy Releasing To New 4k Blu-ray Edition
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved