New Blu-ray Disc Releases: Shang-Chi, I Dream Of Jeannie, Downton Abbey, & more

New on Blu-ray Disc this week you can pick up Disney’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, as well as a 4k SteelBook edition at Best Buy and exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition from Target. On standard Blu-ray Disc (1080p) Downton Abbey: The Complete Series is now available in a 21-disc set with all 52 episodes and over 11 hours of bonus material. And, I Dream Of Jeannie – The Complete Series is available in a 12-disc Blu-ray set from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment with all 139 episodes in HD for the first time.

New Blu-ray Releases, Nov. 30, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray