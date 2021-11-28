Dune (2021) releasing to rare 3D Blu-ray format

It’s become a rare occasion for movies to be released on 3D Blu-ray, but Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021) will hit stores on Jan. 11, 2022 in the dying format. The film will arrive on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD editions following digital formats on Dec. 3, 2021.

Why is it so rare? TV manufacturers stopped making 3D TVs several years ago citing lack of consumer interest (many called it a fad) and practicality (ahh, those cumbersome and dark 3D glasses). But insiders have also noted the liability manufacturers faced when producing technology that can cause seizures, headaches, motion sickness, and eyestrain.

Many 3D TV owners are still passionate about the product though, and several other movies have been released over the last year to 3D Blu-ray including Godzilla vs. Kong, The Croods: A New Age, and last year’s Trolls World Tour. Dune may renew some interest in the format when it releases next year, so it might be time to make sure those 3D glasses still work.

On Blu-ray, Dune is presented in 1080p resolution at variable aspect ratios (2.39:1, 1.78:1 – although this is not confirmed for 3D Blu-ray). The soundtrack on Blu-ray is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels with subtitles in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Bonus features include three “Filmbooks” two “Inside Dune” featurettes, My Desert, My Dune, Designing the Sandworm, A New Soundscape, and more. The 2-disc combo edition of Dune (2021) from Warner Home Video includes a second copy on standard Blu-ray and code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Bonus features, other disc editions, and high-resolution artwork are provided in our previous Dune article.

On 3D Blu-ray, Dune (2021) is priced $35.49 on Amazon. That price is slightly higher than the $29.99 4k Blu-ray and about $10 more than the $24.99 traditional Blu-ray.





