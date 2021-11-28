HomeNewsGiveaway: Godzilla vs. Kong on 4k Blu-ray Disc
Giveaway: Godzilla vs. Kong on 4k Blu-ray Disc

Godzilla vs. Kong 4k Blu-rayWe’re giving away a copy of Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) on 4k Blu-ray Disc. To enter, just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway. The contest ends Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at midnight.

On Blu-ray, Godzilla vs. Kong is presented in 2160p at 16:9 widescreen resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ High Dynamic Range specifications. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. The 2-disc combo edition from SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. The prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Full Giveaway Rules

