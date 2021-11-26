Black Friday Deals On Streaming Devices: Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast

Black Friday also brings some amazing deals on streaming media players especially on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick devices. You can get up to 50% off the HD Fire TV Stick and 4k Fire TV Stick, as well as 33% off the Fire TV Cube. See the deals below. Links go to Amazon.

Fire TV Stick

The Amazon HD Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is only $19.99 (List: $39.99) during Black Friday. That’s a savings of $20 on Amazon!

The Amazon 4k Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is also on sale for #BlackFriday priced only $24.99 (List: $49.99). That amounts to a savings of $25 and just $5 more than the HD version! Get it on Amazon.

Fire TV Cube

The Fire TV Cube with Alexa and latest Alexa Voice Remote supports streaming 4k Ultra HD content, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ HDR formats, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. The Cube on #BlackFriday is on sale for just $79.99 (List: $119.99) – save $40 on Amazon!

Roku Streaming Stick

The 2021 model Roku Streaming Stick with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ is on sale for only $29 bucks! That’s a savings of $20.99 (42%) off the list price of $49.99. Jump to Amazon to get this Black Friday deal while it lasts.

Apple TV & TV 4K

The Apple TV 2021 model with 32GB storage is on sale for $139.95 — a small savings of $9 off the list price of $149. The streaming media player supports HD video and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 sound. Details on Amazon

If you want the better Apple TV that supports 4k the 32GB 2021 model is on sale for $169.95 (List: $179). The player supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 as well as Dolby Atmos audio. See on Amazon

Google Chromecast

Google’s Chromecast “HD” model is on sale for only $19.98 — that’s a savings of $10 off the list price of $29.99. The Chromecast allows you to stream from your phone, tablet, and laptop as well as watch your Nest cameras. Find on Amazon