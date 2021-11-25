Black Friday Deals On 4k HDR OLED TVs

Black Friday is usually the best time of year to snag a deal on a new TV. This year is no different, with some big discounts on the latest 4k HDR TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, and other brands. The hottest display technology right now is OLED, and Amazon is offering up to 34% off select models. Check out some the best deals we could find on big-screen TVs.

Sony 55″ Master Series OLED 4k HDR TV

Sony’s XBR-55A9G 55″ “Master Series” OLED 4k HDR TV features MotionFlow XR (120HZ refresh rate), OLED Wide Angle, Android TV w/ Google Assistant, and OLED + Pixel Contrast Booster. The 55″ Sony TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. And, with Smart TV technology you can use Alexa and easily watch streaming services like Netflix. For Black Friday, the XBR-55A9G has been discounted $900 to $1,399.99 (List: $2,299.99) on Amazon. The TV is also available in 65″ and 77″ models.

Samsung 65-inch “Frame Series” 4K QLED HDR TV

For Black Friday the Samsung 65-inch “Frame Series” (QN65LS03AAFXZA) 2021 model is currently on sale for $1,497.99 – that’s $502 off the list price of $1,999.99! The 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV using Art Mode “hence the “frame” look. The TV also features built-in Alexa voice control, Motion Rate 240, Quantum Dot display technology, a 4K Quantum Processor, and support for HDR10 and HLG content (as well as being HDR10+ certified). You can get the deal on Amazon.





LG 48” OLED A1 Series (OLED48A1PUA) w/Gaming Mode

The LG 48” OLED A1 Series (OLED48A1PUA) model 4k HDR TV is on sale for just $896.99 on Amazon. That’s a $303 (25%) savings off the list price of $1,199! The TV features LG’s “Ultra-Thin” design, Google Assistant and Alexa voice control, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) for gaming, HGiG for detailed gaming images, an a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K, 60Hz refresh rate, WiSA Ready, and support for the “Big 3” HDR formats that include Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. The LG OLED TV also features Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos.

Samsung – 85″ Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Samsung’s massive 85″ Class Q60A Series QLED 4K UHD TV with Smart “Tizen” OS is on sale for just $1,799.99 for a savings of $1000 off the previous price of $2,799.99! The 4k QLED TV is Edge Lit with Quantum Dot display technology, features Motion Xcelerator for reduced motion blur, and is “Smart Capable” to connect to Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube. The TV also supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. The 85″ Q60A is also available in large 80″, 75″, 70″, 65″ sizes, as well as 60″ and under. Get this deal at Best Buy.





TCL 50″ 5-Series 4K HDR QLED Roku Smart TV

TCL 50″ 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV (50S535) 2020 model is on sale for just $449 (List: $699). That amounts to a savings of $250 off the list price on Black Friday. The LG 5-Series 4k TV runs on the Roku Smart TV Platform, supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, provides 4 HDMI inputs (1 eARC), and features Auto Game Mode for an optimized fast-response gaming experience. The 5-Series is also available in 55″, 65″, and 75″ models. Jump over to Amazon to get more details on this Black Friday sale.

