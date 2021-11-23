Black Friday Deals On 4k Blu-ray Players

Black Friday might be the best time to grab a 4k Blu-ray player so you can enjoy movies and TV shows in the highest quality, with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/DTS-X audio. We tracked down the best deals for you below.

Sony UBP-X700M 4k Blu-ray Player

Here's a really good price on a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray player if you're looking to get started with playing 4k discs in your home theater. The Sony UBP-X700M 4k Blu-ray player (pictured above) is the best deal we found for Black Friday. Right now Amazon has it priced only $148! That's $101.99 off the regular price of $249.99.

The Sony UBP-X700M plays 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, 1080p Blu-rays, and DVDs just like its more expensive sibling, the X800M2. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, as well as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and high-resolution audio formats.

Sony UBP-X800M2 4k Blu-ray Player

This is a fantastic price on the Sony UBP-X800M2 now only $198 on Amazon — that’s a savings of $101.99 off the list price of $299.99! What do you get for an extra $52 over the X700M? The X800M2 features Bluetooth technology so you can connect headphones for listening discretely. The 800M2 is also is a standard rack mount size that will fit nicely with your other audio/video units (the X700M is a smaller size).

The Sony UBP-X800M2 (pictured above) plays 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, 1080p Blu-rays, and DVDs and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, as well as Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and high-resolution audio formats.

Panasonic DP-UB420-K

This Panasonic 4k Blu-ray player (pictured above) is a great deal at $209.99 on Amazon — a savings of $40 off the list price of $249.99. The Panasonic DP-UB420-K supports all three popular High Dynamic Range formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ (not many 4k Blu-ray players support this 2nd-gen HDR10 spec), as well as high-resolution audio formats

It’s less expensive and a bit smaller than the DP-UB820-K (14.88″ wide vs. 16.8″ wide), and lighter (4.04 lbs vs. 5.3 lbs). But like its big brother features Panasonic‘s unique 4K High Precision Chroma Processing, Alexa & Google Assistant, 4k upscaling, and twin isolated HDMI outputs.

Stay tuned. We’ll be adding more deals on 4k Blu-ray players as we find them. Panasonic, LG models coming soon.