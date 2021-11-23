‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Released To Digital Formats

Sony Pictures has released Venom: Let There Be Carnage (also known as “Venom 2”) to digital formats today including SD, HD, and 4k UHD. The early digital release comes a few weeks before the Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray and DVDs hit stores on Dec. 14, 2021.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage costs $19.99 from most popular digital movie providers including Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Vudu. The movie is part of the Movies Anywhere sharing platform that shares with Amazon, Apple, AT&T/DirecTV, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft, Verizon, Vudu (formerly FandangoNow), and Xfinity.

Some purchases include bonus material. Apple TV seems to have the most extra content with over one hour of special features, bloopers, extended and alternate scenes, behind-the-scenes footage, and easter eggs. Microsoft just has a 53-second featurette.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Digital