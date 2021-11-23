Black Friday Deals On Digital Movies 4k & HD

Black Friday brings deals on all kinds of products but some of the best deals are found in digital movies. Right now there are several low-priced digital titles we’ve found while digging around. And, all of these digital movies happen to be in the Movies Anywhere library. That means if you buy them from Amazon (links provided below) or other MA partner you’ll be able to watch them on Prime, Apple, AT&T/DirecTV, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft, Verizon, Vudu (formerly FandangoNow), and Xfinity.
Digital Movie Deals Nov. 2021
Enchanted (2007)
Digital HD $4.99 iTunes / Vudu / Amazon
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
Digital HD $9.99 Buy on Amazon
Digital 4k/UHD $9.99 iTunes & Vudu
Into the Woods (2014) w/Bonus Features
Digital 4k/UHD $7.99 Buy on Amazon
Jaws (1975)
Digital 4k/UHD $7.99 iTunes / Vudu / Amazon
Logan (2017)
Digital 4k/UHD $4.99 Buy on Amazon
Oblivion (2013)
Digital 4k/UHD $6.99 Buy on Amazon
Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)
Digital 4k/UHD $7.99 Buy on Amazon
The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
Digital HD $4.99 iTunes
The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (2021)
Digital HD $7.99 Vudu
Widows (2018)
Digital 4k/UHD $4.99 iTunes / Amazon