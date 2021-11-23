Black Friday Deals On Digital Movies 4k & HD

Black Friday brings deals on all kinds of products but some of the best deals are found in digital movies. Right now there are several low-priced digital titles we’ve found while digging around. And, all of these digital movies happen to be in the Movies Anywhere library. That means if you buy them from Amazon (links provided below) or other MA partner you’ll be able to watch them on Prime, Apple, AT&T/DirecTV, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft, Verizon, Vudu (formerly FandangoNow), and Xfinity.

Digital Movie Deals Nov. 2021

Enchanted (2007)

Digital HD $4.99 iTunes / Vudu / Amazon

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

Digital HD $9.99 Buy on Amazon

Digital 4k/UHD $9.99 iTunes & Vudu

Into the Woods (2014) w/Bonus Features

Digital 4k/UHD $7.99 Buy on Amazon

Jaws (1975)

Digital 4k/UHD $7.99 iTunes / Vudu / Amazon

Logan (2017)

Digital 4k/UHD $4.99 Buy on Amazon

Oblivion (2013)

Digital 4k/UHD $6.99 Buy on Amazon

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018)

Digital 4k/UHD $7.99 Buy on Amazon

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Digital HD $4.99 iTunes

The Outsiders: The Complete Novel (2021)

Digital HD $7.99 Vudu

Widows (2018)

Digital 4k/UHD $4.99 iTunes / Amazon