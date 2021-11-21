New Blu-ray & 4k Releases This Week, Nov. 23, 2021

On 4k Blu-ray this week you can pick up 70s horror films Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) and The Hills Have Eyes (1977), a new 4-disc SteelBook edition of The Ten Commandments (1956), Paramount’s The Adams Family (1991), and Uncut Gems (2019) starring Adam Sandler.

In addition, The Criterion Collection is releasing more 4k titles following last week’s Mulholland Dr. (2001). This week you can pick up Citizen Kane (1941), Uncut Gems (2019), Menace II Society (1993) all on 4k Blu-ray for the first time.

On 1080p Blu-ray, The Woody Allen Collection collects eight movies from 1994 to 2003, RWBY: Volume 8 releases in a 2-disc edition from SDS, and Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987) gets a SteelBook release.

The remastered presentations of Citizen Kane (1941), Menace II Society (1993), and Uncut Gems (2021) also get Blu-ray releases along with 4k.

Other new Blu-rays this week include, Phantom of the Mall: Eric’s Revenge, The Thin Man Goes Home, Dracula: Dead and Loving It, and Sailor Suit and Machine Gun. Links below go to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Nov. 23, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

