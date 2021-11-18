X-Men Movies Streaming on Disney Plus in 4k, HDR, & Atmos (some)



Most of the X-Men live-action films from 20th Century Fox are now streaming on Disney Plus and in 4k resolution with HDR10 — minus the Wolverine themed-titles, the two Deadpool movies, and newest spin-off The New Mutants.

Two of the X-Men films, X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, also offer the Dolby Atmos audio format a more immersive experience than the typical Dolby 5.1 format.

One way to quickly find the X-Men titles is to just type “x” into the search bar. There you’ll find each live action movie available as well as X-Men animated titles.

Don’t be misled by the main title for each movie though. For some reason Disney Plus on some Apple TV apps displays an HD rather than 4k or Ultra HD. However, if you click over to the Details tab you’ll find more video and audio specs.

Here’s a breakdown of the X-Men titles currently available or not available on Disney Plus.

X-Men Movies on Disney+

X-Men (2000)

X2 (2003)

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

X-Men: First Class (2011)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Dark Phoenix (2019)

X-Men Movies Not On Disney+

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

The Wolverine (2013)

Deadpool (2016)

Logan (2017)

Deadpool 2 (2018)

The New Mutants (2020)

