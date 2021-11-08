HomeDealsUniversal Pictures Offers Free Digital Movie
DealsDigital HDDigital UHDStreamingMovies AnywhereNews

Universal Pictures Offers Free Digital Movie

By contributor
0

Universal All-Access logoUniversal Pictures Home Entertainment is offering a free digital movie to new members who sign up via email. The deal is available on the MyUniversalRewards.com website where members can earn rewards by playing games, watching trailers, or purchasing movies.

Once an email address is confirmed, a redemption code is sent that will allow members to choose from Brokeback Mountain, Do The Right Thing, Sixteen Candles, Snow White & The Huntsman (theatrical or Extended Edition), or Pitch Perfect.

For those of you streaming in Ultra HD resolution, Snow White & The Huntsman is available in 4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos and Pitch Perfect is available in 4k/HDR10/5.1.

Hint: A little workaround we should mention. If you already have a Movies Anywhere account you can still use the redemption code on your existing account. You’ll need to create a new account with a different email address to get the code.

Previous articleLast Night In Soho 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Up For Pre-Order
Next articleAlmost Famous (2000) releasing to new 4k Blu-ray Disc edition
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved