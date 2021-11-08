Universal Pictures Offers Free Digital Movie

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment is offering a free digital movie to new members who sign up via email. The deal is available on the MyUniversalRewards.com website where members can earn rewards by playing games, watching trailers, or purchasing movies.

Once an email address is confirmed, a redemption code is sent that will allow members to choose from Brokeback Mountain, Do The Right Thing, Sixteen Candles, Snow White & The Huntsman (theatrical or Extended Edition), or Pitch Perfect.

For those of you streaming in Ultra HD resolution, Snow White & The Huntsman is available in 4k/Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos and Pitch Perfect is available in 4k/HDR10/5.1.

Hint: A little workaround we should mention. If you already have a Movies Anywhere account you can still use the redemption code on your existing account. You’ll need to create a new account with a different email address to get the code.