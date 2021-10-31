Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 releasing to Special Edition Blu-rays

All three seasons of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone are releasing to special edition Blu-rays on Nov. 2, 2021.

The seasons come in Limited Edition packaging and each includes a bonus Dutton Ranch decal (different for each season).

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Yellowstone are presented in 1080p at 2.00:1 aspect ratio with Dolby TrueHD 5.1 sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The special editions of Yellowstone: Season 1, Yellowstone: Season 2, Yellowstone: Season 3 are priced $24.99 each (List: $33.99) on Amazon.









