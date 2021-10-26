Home4kIs the 2021 World Series in 4k HDR?
Is the 2021 World Series in 4k HDR?

2021_World_Series_logoYes! Just like years past the MLB World Series will be broadcast in 4k with participating TV service providers. FOX is producing the World Series and offering it in both HD and 4k HDR (using the HLG specification). Is the World Series native 4k? No, FOX may be using 4k cameras but the production is still in HD then upscaled to 4k. We must tell you though, the 4k signal looks really good, especially the 4k graphics. The 4k feed also uses HLG High Dynamic Range for expanded color depth. Only a 4k HDR TV will take advantage of the deeper and more realistic color.

4k Channels

Altice USA Optimum 4k Channel

  • Channel 200 – Dedicated

Comcast Xfinity

  • On Demand or Live via Xi6 IP video client

DIRECTV 4k

  • Channel 105 – LIVE4K – Live Sporting Events
  • Channel 106 – LIVE4K2 – Live Sporting Events

DISH 4k

  • Channel 540 – Dedicated

fuboTV

  • Streaming

Verizon Fios TV One

  • Channel 1498 (Fios TV 4k 1)
  • Channel 1499 (Fios TV 4k 2)

2021 World Series Schedule

  • Game 1
    Braves at Astros
    Tuesday, Oct. 26 @ 8:09 p.m. ET
  • Game 2
    Braves at Astros
    Wednesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:09 p.m. ET
  • Game 3
    Astros at Braves
    Friday, Oct. 29 @ 8:09 p.m. ET
  • Game 4
    Astros at Braves
    Saturday, Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET
  • Game 5 (if necessary)
    Astros at Braves
    Sunday, Oct. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Game 6 (if necessary)
    Braves at Astros
    Tuesday, Nov. 2, 8:09 p.m. ET
  • Game 7 (if necessary)
    Braves at Astros
    Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8:09 p.m. ET

Did a channel location change with your TV service provider? Please let us know in the comments below or direct message us on Twitter.

