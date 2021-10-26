Is the 2021 World Series in 4k HDR?

Yes! Just like years past the MLB World Series will be broadcast in 4k with participating TV service providers. FOX is producing the World Series and offering it in both HD and 4k HDR (using the HLG specification). Is the World Series native 4k? No, FOX may be using 4k cameras but the production is still in HD then upscaled to 4k. We must tell you though, the 4k signal looks really good, especially the 4k graphics. The 4k feed also uses HLG High Dynamic Range for expanded color depth. Only a 4k HDR TV will take advantage of the deeper and more realistic color.
4k Channels
Altice USA Optimum 4k Channel
- Channel 200 – Dedicated
Comcast Xfinity
- On Demand or Live via Xi6 IP video client
DIRECTV 4k
- Channel 105 – LIVE4K – Live Sporting Events
- Channel 106 – LIVE4K2 – Live Sporting Events
DISH 4k
- Channel 540 – Dedicated
fuboTV
- Streaming
Verizon Fios TV One
- Channel 1498 (Fios TV 4k 1)
- Channel 1499 (Fios TV 4k 2)
2021 World Series Schedule
- Game 1
Braves at Astros
Tuesday, Oct. 26 @ 8:09 p.m. ET
- Game 2
Braves at Astros
Wednesday, Oct. 27 @ 8:09 p.m. ET
- Game 3
Astros at Braves
Friday, Oct. 29 @ 8:09 p.m. ET
- Game 4
Astros at Braves
Saturday, Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET
- Game 5 (if necessary)
Astros at Braves
Sunday, Oct. 31, 8:15 p.m. ET
- Game 6 (if necessary)
Braves at Astros
Tuesday, Nov. 2, 8:09 p.m. ET
- Game 7 (if necessary)
Braves at Astros
Wednesday, Nov. 3, 8:09 p.m. ET
