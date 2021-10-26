‘No Time To Die’ Release Date Revealed on Blu-ray & 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> No Time To Die will release on Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD on December 21, 2021. The film will also be available in a 4k SteelBook edition from Best Buy, as well as a Limited Edition Gift Set with photo cards, a diecast Aston Martin car on a riser, and a certificate.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p at 2:39.1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range specs in Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Audio is offered in immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel surround sound.

The 2-disc Ultra HD combo editions from SDS/MGM include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

No Time To Die on 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $49.99 on Amazon (w/pre-order price guarantee). The 4k SteelBook edition is priced $34.99 from Best Buy. The Limited Edition Giftset is TBD.





