Home4k'No Time To Die' Release Date Revealed on Blu-ray & 4k Ultra...
4kBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

‘No Time To Die’ Release Date Revealed on Blu-ray & 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

No Time To Die 4k SteelBook front angleNo Time To Die will release on Blu-ray, 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray, and DVD on December 21, 2021. The film will also be available in a 4k SteelBook edition from Best Buy, as well as a Limited Edition Gift Set with photo cards, a diecast Aston Martin car on a riser, and a certificate.

On 4k Blu-ray the film is presented in 2160p at 2:39.1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range specs in Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Audio is offered in immersive Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel surround sound.

The 2-disc Ultra HD combo editions from SDS/MGM include a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy.

No Time To Die on 4k Blu-ray is list-priced $49.99 on Amazon (w/pre-order price guarantee). The 4k SteelBook edition is priced $34.99 from Best Buy. The Limited Edition Giftset is TBD.



Previous articleIs the 2021 World Series in 4k HDR?
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved