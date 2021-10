Universal has packaged all six seasons of the Masterpiece series Downton Abbey into The Complete Series on Blu-ray releasing on November 30, 2021.

The 21-disc boxed set contains all 52 episodes of the show that ran from 2011 to 2016 along with over 11 hours of bonus ‘Downton Legacy’ content.

Downton Abbey: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $79.99. Buy on Amazon