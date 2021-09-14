Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) restored for Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray

Disney’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) has been restored to a new digital master and will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 7, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The movie’s aspect ratio is 1.85:1. Subtitles are available in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit will sell in both a standard plastic case with slipcover and 4k SteelBook edition. Pre-orders coming soon.

Bonus Features