HomeNewsWho Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) restored for Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray
News

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) restored for Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray

By hdreport
0

Who Framed Roger Rabbit 4k Blu-rayDisney’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) has been restored to a new digital master and will release to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 7, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The movie’s aspect ratio is 1.85:1. Subtitles are available in English SDH, Spanish, and French.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit will sell in both a standard plastic case with slipcover and 4k SteelBook edition. Pre-orders coming soon.

Bonus Features

  • Filmmakers’ Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by filmmakers Bob Zemeckis, Frank Marshall, Steve Starkey, Jeff Price, Peter Seaman and Ken Ralston.
  • The Roger Rabbit Shorts
    • Tummy Trouble – The accident-prone Roger Rabbit faces new perils when he is left to babysit for the mischievous Baby Herman.
    • Roller Coaster Rabbit – Mother takes Baby Herman to the State Fair, and leaves him with Roger Rabbit so she can visit the psychic (fortune-teller).
    • Trail Mix-Up – Roger Rabbit returns in an all-new outdoor adventure that finds the irrepressible Toon star on a hilarious, disaster-filled camping trip.
  • Deleted Scene
    • The Pig Head Sequence – Judge Doom and the weasels teach Eddie Valiant a lesson in a way that only Toontown can. With intro by director Robert Zemeckis.
  • Who Made Roger Rabbit – A behind-the-scenes making of, hosted by Charles Fleischer, the voice of Roger Rabbit.
  • Before and After – Split-screen comparison reveals the unbelievable talent of the live-action actors, animators and the special effects.
  • Toon Stand-Ins – Watch as the cast rehearse with life-size stand-ins for the toons.
  • Behind the Ears: The True Story of Roger Rabbit – An in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary.
  • On Set! Benny the Cab – The making of a scene from the movie.

 

Previous articleWatch These Movies & Shows Before Leaving Netflix In September
Next articleHBO Limited Series Mare of Easttown Now On Blu-ray Disc
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved