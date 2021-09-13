HomeStreamingNetflixWatch These Movies & Shows Before Leaving Netflix In September
Watch These Movies & Shows Before Leaving Netflix In September

Mike Myers & Elizabeth Hurley star star in “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery” (1997)

If you’re an avid Netflix watcher these movies and shows will be leaving throughout September. Most of the titles, however, will expire on September 30th. That will be the last day to check out movies like Air Force One, Boogie Nights, and The Pianist streaming on Netflix.

Franchise films also leaving on September 30th include the first three ‘Karate Kid’ movies, Kung Foo Panda Part I and Kung Foo Panda Part II, and the three Austin Powers movies.

From the Star Trek television franchise, September is the last month to stream the original Star Trek: Seasons 1-3,  Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4, and Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7, as well as the movie Star Trek (2009) from the J.J. Abrams reboot.

Movies & Shows Leaving Netflix In September 2021

Leaving 9/3/21

  • Kicking and Screaming

Leaving 9/6/21

  • Midnight Special

Leaving 9/7/21

  • Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving 9/11/21

  • Turbo

Leaving 9/12/21

  • I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 9/14/21

  • Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving 9/15/21

  • Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2
  • As Above, So Below
  • Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving 9/16/21

  • Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/18/21

  • Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 9/26/21

Leaving 9/30/21

  • The Grandmaster
  • Air Force One
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Boogie Nights
  • Cradle 2 the Grave
  • Evil: Season 1
  • Fools Rush In
  • Insidious
  • The Karate Kid
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • Kung Fu Panda
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • No Strings Attached
  • The Pianist
  • Prom Night
  • The Queen
  • Star Trek
  • Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4
  • Star Trek: Seasons 1-3
  • Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7
  • The Unicorn: Season 1
  • Why Do Fools Fall in Love
