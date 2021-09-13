Watch These Movies & Shows Before Leaving Netflix In September

If you’re an avid Netflix watcher these movies and shows will be leaving throughout September. Most of the titles, however, will expire on September 30th. That will be the last day to check out movies like Air Force One, Boogie Nights, and The Pianist streaming on Netflix.

Franchise films also leaving on September 30th include the first three ‘Karate Kid’ movies, Kung Foo Panda Part I and Kung Foo Panda Part II, and the three Austin Powers movies.

From the Star Trek television franchise, September is the last month to stream the original Star Trek: Seasons 1-3, Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4, and Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7, as well as the movie Star Trek (2009) from the J.J. Abrams reboot.

Movies & Shows Leaving Netflix In September 2021

Leaving 9/3/21

Kicking and Screaming

Leaving 9/6/21

Midnight Special

Leaving 9/7/21

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving 9/11/21

Turbo

Leaving 9/12/21

I’m Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 9/14/21

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving 9/15/21

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Leaving 9/16/21

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 9/18/21

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 9/26/21

The Grandmaster

Leaving 9/30/21